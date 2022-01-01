China implements new border law, India concerned

New Delhi, Jan 1 India is likely to face more challenges at the northern border as China implements its new border law from Saturday.

Sources said from now on China is likely to dig in its heels at the current disputed positions at the Line of Actual Control and will come up with more model border villages to be used both for military and civilian purposes.

Making a provocative assertion, China on December 30, 2021 renamed 15 places of Arunachal Pradesh in their map.

Major General Ashok Kumar

