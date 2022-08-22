China to resume student visas for Indians

Beijing/New Delhi, Aug 22 China on Monday announced that it will resume issuing visas to students, especially Ind, intending to pursue education in the country.

"Warmest congrats to #Indian #students! Your patience proves worthwhile. I can really share your excitement & happiness. Welcome back to #China!", Ji Rong, who is Counsellor, Department of Asian Affairs at China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a tweet.

The Chinese embassy in India, on its website, said that it has updated the "Application Procedures and Material Requirements of China Visa", which will be implemented from August 24, and shared steps of the new process.

China will issue X1 visas to students who intend to pursue higher academic education in the country. These include new and old students as well and China wants them to return at earliest.

Around 23,000 Indian students, a majority of which were undergoing medical education were stuck back home due to Covid visa restrictions.

India had submitted a list of the students after China sought the names of those wanting to return and resume their studies.

