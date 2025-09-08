China's Ambassador emphasises harmony and win-win cooperation with India

New Delhi, Sep 8 China’s Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, highlighted the enduring spirit of cooperation between India and China while delivering a powerful speech at the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi on Monday.

Speaking at a seminar commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, Ambassador Xu stressed the importance of deepening bilateral ties amid a rapidly changing global landscape.

“China-India relations have experienced twists and turns, but friendly cooperation has always been the dominant theme,” Ambassador Xu affirmed. He pointed to recent high-level meetings between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan and Tianjin, which have helped chart a positive course for the future of bilateral relations.

“We should view and handle the relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective and keep to the overarching direction of being each other’s cooperation partner instead of rival, and seeing each other as a development opportunity instead of a threat,” he urged.

The ambassador further noted the growing economic and cultural exchanges between the two nations, mentioning that over 240,000 visas have been issued to Indian citizens this year alone.

“We are ready to enhance exchanges with India across all sectors—political parties, legislatures, think tanks, media, and youth—to further promote people-to-people bonds,” he added.

Reflecting on the seminar’s theme, Ambassador Xu said, “Today, with profound respect for history, deep remembrance of the fallen heroes, and cherishment of peace, we are holding this seminar.” He highlighted the lessons of the past and the shared responsibilities of the present in preserving peace.

Acknowledging global challenges, he remarked, “Changes unseen in a century are accelerating, unilateralism and acts of bullying are on the rise, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation.” Against this backdrop, he warned, “Humanity once again faces a choice between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, win-win cooperation and zero-sum game.”

Emphasising the wider role of both countries, Ambassador Xu stated, “China stands ready to work with Global South countries, including India, to promote a correct view of World War II history, practice true multilateralism, and firmly oppose hegemony and power politics.”

Closing on a hopeful note, he urged, “History cannot be changed, but the future can be shaped. Let us draw lessons from history, carry forward the great spirit of the War of Resistance, and promote China-India friendship and cooperation with a more proactive attitude.”

“Let the torch of peace be passed on from generation to generation, the driving force of development be sustained, and the light of civilisation shine brightly.”

--IANS

