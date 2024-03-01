Chinese national arrested from India-Nepal border in Raxaul

Patna, March 1 A Chinese national was arrested from near the India-Nepal border at Raxaul in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Thursday.

The arrested person has been identified as Feng Genshan (57), a native of Henan province in China. Genshan was apprehended by the immigration and SSB officials while he was trying to enter Bihar.

“We have arrested a Chinese national from the Raxaul border. As he does not know English, we are facing problems questioning him. The central agencies are also questioning him. His motive for entering India is not ascertained yet,” said Dhirendra Kumar, DSP of Raxaul range.

During checking, it was found that Genshan was not carrying a valid visa.

The officials found a soft copy of passport issued by the Chinese government in his mobile phone, but there was no valid visa issued by the Indian authorities with him.

A soft copy of a tourist VISA issued by the Nepal government was found in his mobile phone. He had come to Nepal on January 23 this year.

According to an official, the Chinese national came to Birgunj by bus and was roaming around in the market on Wednesday.

