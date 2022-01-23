Chinese PLA says located missing Arunachal boy, Indian Army verifying

New Delhi, Jan 23 An Indian boy, who crossed over the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and went missing, has been located, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Sunday.

In a communication with the Indian Army, Chinese PLA stated that the missing boy has been located and would be sent back after proper formalities.

The Indian Army is verifying the Chinese claim and trying to find out whether the boy is the same as reported missing.

The army had sought assistance of the PLA on Thursday to locate the missing boy, identified as Miram Taron, on their side and return him as per the established protocol.

The Indian Army had stated that when they received the information about Taron, it immediately contacted the PLA through the established mechanism of hotline informing that an individual, who was collecting herbs and hunting, has lost his way and cannot be found.

It was alleged that the Chinese PLA had abducted the boy. Arunachal Pradesh parliamentarian Tapir Gao in a tweet on Wednesday had alleged: "Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh."

It was found that Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA.

Gao said the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

He had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others to ensure the early release of the abducted boy.

In the meantime, the Congress slammed the government for inaction in the entire episode.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tweeted, "Just days ahead of Republic day the Chinese have abducted an Indian citizen, we are with the family of Meeram Taron, and we will not lose hope and will not accept defeat. But Prime Minister's silence is his statement that it does not bother him."

India and China are engaged in a border dispute for the last 20 months and 14 rounds of military talks have taken place to resolve the border dispute.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor