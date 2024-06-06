Chinese Visa Scam Case: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail to Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2024 11:18 AM2024-06-06T11:18:52+5:302024-06-06T11:18:57+5:30
The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi granted regular bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Thursday, June 6, in ...
The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi granted regular bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Thursday, June 6, in a money laundering case linked to a Chinese visa scam.
In 2011, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in an alleged money laundering case related to his alleged bribery of Rs 50 lakh for paying visas to some Chinese nationals.
VIDEO | Congress leader Karti Chidambaram granted bail by #Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in Chinese Visa scam case.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/01HELpMwgI
In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Karti won from the Sivagangai Lok Sabha constituency, but it was a three-way fight between BJP, Congress and AIADMK.Open in app