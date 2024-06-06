Chinese Visa Scam Case: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail to Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi granted regular bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Thursday, June 6, in a money laundering case linked to a Chinese visa scam.

In 2011, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in an alleged money laundering case related to his alleged bribery of Rs 50 lakh for paying visas to some Chinese nationals.

VIDEO | Congress leader Karti Chidambaram granted bail by #Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in Chinese Visa scam case.



In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Karti won from the Sivagangai Lok Sabha constituency, but it was a three-way fight between BJP, Congress and AIADMK.