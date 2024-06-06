Chinese Visa Scam Case: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail to Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2024 11:18 AM2024-06-06T11:18:52+5:302024-06-06T11:18:57+5:30

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi granted regular bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Thursday, June 6, in ...

Chinese Visa Scam Case: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail to Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram | Chinese Visa Scam Case: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail to Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram

Chinese Visa Scam Case: Delhi Court Grants Regular Bail to Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi granted regular bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Thursday, June 6, in a money laundering case linked to a Chinese visa scam.

In 2011, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a chargesheet against Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in an alleged money laundering case related to his alleged bribery of Rs 50 lakh for paying visas to some Chinese nationals.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Karti won from the Sivagangai Lok Sabha constituency, but it was a three-way fight between BJP, Congress and AIADMK.

Open in app
Tags :Chinese Visa Scam CaseChineseDelhi CourtRouse avenue courtKarti Chidambaram