Chinese woman arrested for 'spying' sent to 14-day judicial custody

New Delhi, Oct 21 A Delhi court on Friday sent a 50-year-old Chinese woman arrested on suspicion of being a spy, and alleged involvement in anti-India activities, to 14-day judicial custody, an official said on Friday.

Cai Ruo, who claimed to be a 'Buddhist monk', was arrested on Thursday by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

A source has told that Cai Ruo is a "well-trained and cunning individual who tried to mislead the investigators by claiming that Chinese Communist leaders wanted to kill her and therefore, she fled to India".

Her records are currently being scanned and cross-checked, an official said.

She was questioned by the IB, RAW and NIA officials along with the Delhi Police officers to gather information on her "future plans".

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora was also briefed by a senior official about her questioning.

A few digital devices were recovered from her.

The investigation agencies also wanted to know whether she was in touch with the banned organisation PFI.

According to sources, no connection with the PFI has been found yet but it has been learnt that she was "trying to create unrest".

Ruo had requested the court that she be allowed to wear the attire of a Buddhist nun.

She is currently lodged at Tihar Jail.

Sources said a file was prepared about her arrest and since the matter pertains to spying, it was sent to the Police Commissioner's Office and the Home Ministry.

"China has been spying on the Dalai Lama. She was also staying in North Delhi's Majnu ka Tilla. We will now try to know whether she was trying to meet the Dalai Lama. We are also checking who were funding her. We are also trying to identify her aides who were helping her in Delhi. MHA also wants all of this. NIA and IB officials are also trying to gather information on this matter," an official said.

