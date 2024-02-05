Chirag Paswan backs Manjhi over his demand of two cabinet ministers

Patna, Feb 5 Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPR) President Chirag Paswan on Monday came to the support of HAM supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, saying injustice cannot be done with him and his party.

"It is right that the party of Jitan Ram Manjhi is small and has only four MLAs but in the current circumstances, those four MLAs have big value in the formation of Nitish Kumar government. I don’t know what kind of negotiation was done by Manjhi with (Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar before the swearing-in ceremony for the formation of the NDA government but I firmly believe that injustice cannot be done with him," Paswan said.

The Nitish Kumar led NDA government in Bihar has 128 MLAs - 78 from BJP, 45 MLAs from JD-U, 4 MLAs from HAMS, and 1 independent, against the required majority level of 122 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly.

If the four MLAs of HAMS would withdraw support, the NDA government could be on edge.

This is the reason why Manjhi, who is in the role of king maker, is demanding two ministers of his part, while Nitish Kumar has given him cabinet rank minister only.

Meanwhile, Manjhi on Monday once again said that his stomach is not getting filled with "one roti" and he wants "two rotis", or two ministers) are required for him.

"We are discussing within our house and hence demanding from the owner to give two rotis. One roti is not good enough to fill my stomach. It's up to the owner whether he would give it to me or not,” Manjhi said while interacting with media persons in Jahanadab.

"We used to do the politics of poor people. So, we need such a ministry which can predominantly address the grievances of rural areas," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor