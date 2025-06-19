Chirag Paswan bats for development agenda ahead of PM Modi’s Bihar visit

Patna, June 19 Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bihar visit, Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan said that every visit of the Prime Minister starts a new chapter in the state’s development.

Chirag highlighted the long-standing demand to modernise Patna Airport, saying that under PM Modi’s leadership, the demand has finally been fulfilled.

“This is not just a new building; it is the foundation stone of a developed Bihar,” he added.

Responding to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s “Jamai Commission” remark, Chirag Paswan said: “My priority is development. Some people don’t want elections to be fought on issues that matter. They provoke people to divert attention. If you want to question the Prime Minister, ask about his commitments, but don’t shift the narrative when you have no answers.”

He reiterated his core political line: “My agenda is and will remain Bihar First, Bihari First. No party can change that.”

Reacting strongly to the controversy surrounding a viral image where B.R. Ambedkar’s photo was allegedly placed at Lalu Prasad’s feet, Chirag called it “deeply offensive.”

“This is not just an insult to the Scheduled Castes but an affront to the entire nation. The country runs on the Constitution, and Baba Saheb's ideals form its foundation,” Paswan said.

He accused rivals of political opportunism, saying: “Some leaders insult icons like Ambedkar, and then shamelessly seek votes in their name.”

Prime Minister Modi is expected to launch projects across railways, urban infrastructure, water supply, sanitation, and power during his Siwan visit.

These include the inauguration of the Vaishali-Deoria railway line, flagging off the Patliputra-Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express, the launch of new sewage and drinking water projects under Namami Gange and AMRUT, the foundation stone of India’s first export-bound locomotive from Marhowra plant and others.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor