Chirag Paswan bats for 'One Nation, One Election' at NDTV Yuva conclave

New Delhi, Sep 20 The NDTV Yuva Conclave served as an impactful platform for engaging discussions and collaborations among youth leaders, policymakers, and achievers. Held in New Delhi on Thursday, the event provided a unique opportunity for young individuals to connect with influential personalities and gain valuable insights into leadership, resilience, and social change.

A vibrant platform where distinguished personalities from diverse fields shared their thoughts and experiences, inspiring young minds across the country, the NDTV Yuva Conclave saw Paswan question the Opposition’s resistance to the concept, arguing that frequent elections not only strain financial resources but also divert manpower from essential services like security.

Union minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, voiced his strong support for the concept of “One Nation, One Election,” questioning the opposition’s resistance to the idea. He pointed out that India successfully conducted simultaneous elections until 1967 without any negative impact on federalism or governance. Paswan pointed out that frequent elections not only drain financial resources but also overburden the country's security forces, who are constantly deployed for electoral duties across states.

Among the youngest Union ministers in the Central government, Paswan shared his thoughts during his session at the NDTV Yuva Conclave and highlighted how the Model Code of Conduct, enforced before elections, stalls development work and disrupts governance.

“People from the army or paramilitary forces are constantly deployed to states where elections are due, all the year round,” he pointed out, explaining that elections held at one go would allow governments to focus more efficiently on development work once the process is over. He also underlined the impact of multiple elections on the budget, with governments compelled to allocate funds to states based on their electoral schedules.

In another wide-ranging discussion during the NDTV Yuva Conclave on Thursday, Politician Bansuri Swaraj also spoke about the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, Atishi taking over as the chief minister of Delhi, and said that the Narendra Modi government is one of the most feminist dispensations ever. To a question on which current political leader she would switch roles with, the BJP MP immediately said Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The conclave also featured insights from India’s star shooter, Manu Bhaker, who discussed her journey towards the Paris Olympics 2024, where she created history by winning two bronze medals in the women’s 10m air pistol and the mixed team events. Bhaker’s passion for shooting was evident as she expressed her unwavering dedication to the sport.

“The love of my life is shooting, and I want to shoot as long as possible and win as many medals for India as possible,” she said. When asked if she would switch lives with another athlete, Bhaker responded confidently, saying she wouldn’t trade her life for anyone else’s, regardless of circumstances. She also touched on how she channels her anger into positivity, a skill crucial for any sportsperson. Her grounded and introspective outlook on success and challenges resonated with the audience, offering valuable lessons in resilience and focus.

Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh also captivated the audience with his remarkable story of triumph at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Navdeep became the first Indian player to win a gold medal in his category at the Paralympics, achieving a distance of 47.32 meters in javelin. He candidly shared how surprised he was by his own performance, as his personal target had been set at 45 meters. "Either my coach lied to me during training, or there was some other reason. I didn’t believe I would reach that distance," Navdeep recounted, laughing at the unexpected result. His humble reflection on success, coupled with his humour and gratitude, made his session one of the most engaging moments of the conclave.

The conclave also featured a session with Shamsher Singh, Olympic Bronze Medallist, who talked in detail about his journey saying, “We were very disappointed after losing the Paris semi-finals but when you are playing in the Olympics, you have to be ready for such situations. You learn a lot from such times. Even though we could not reach the final, our team players supported each other a lot. We were thinking about the bronze medal match after the defeat. All players should move forward taking each other along," Shamsher Singh said during the NDTV Yuva event.

He also added "I was very disappointed when my last shot in the semi-finals did not go for the goal. But my players supported me a lot. After this we united and focused on the next match. The benefit of which we got in the bronze medal match. We did well in the next match and were successful in winning the bronze medal. This moment was the most memorable moment of my career."

Overall, the NDTV Yuva Conclave showcased the insights and perspectives of remarkable individuals who, through their words and actions, continue to inspire the next generation of leaders and achievers.

