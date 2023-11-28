Chirag Paswan claims Nitish Kumar is targeting Hindus in Bihar

Patna, Nov 28 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan on Tuesday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that he is continuously targeting PM Narendra Modi and the entire Hindu community in the state.

Paswan's remarks came in the context of the state Education Department cancelling leaves on Hindu festivals and enhancing the same for Muslim festivals in Bihar.

“I am surprised that Nitish Kumar was first objecting PM Narendra Modi, the BJP and the NDA, and now he is targeting the majority population of the country. I am surprised that he is now deciding on leaves in schools,” Paswan said.

“I am also surprised that the leader of the alliance partner in Bihar government (Tejashwi Yadav), who claimed to be a successor of Yaduvansi, has not said a single word despite his government having cancelled the leave of Janmashtami as well,” Paswan said.

“I want to tell them that opting for the politics of appeasement will not help to them get the votes of the Muslim community,” he said.

