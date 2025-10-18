Chirag Paswan claims political atmosphere favouring NDA in Bihar; slams Grand Alliance

Patna, Oct 18 Union Food Processing Minister and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas Chief Chirag Paswan said on Saturday that the political atmosphere in Bihar is strongly in favour of the NDA ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media persons at Patna airport, the Union Minister said, "We have successfully negotiated the seat-sharing arrangement by respecting each other's strength. We are trying to strengthen the alliance even further."

He expressed gratitude to the BJP and JD-U for their cooperative approach during the seat-sharing discussions.

"I am thankful to the bigger parties -- BJP and JD-U -- which have shown a big heart and given respectable seats to other alliance partners. We have already declared the names of candidates for all 243 seats in Bihar," he added.

He said that the NDA's goal was to field strong, winnable candidates in every Assembly constituency.

"Our objective is to ensure victory in every seat. The seat distribution has been made keeping in view the candidates' capacity to win," Union Minister Paswan added.

He also announced the formal start of the NDA's election campaign in poll-bound Bihar.

"We have started our poll campaign in Bihar. I am going to attend the nomination filing event of our State party President, Raju Tiwari. Leaders from other NDA parties have also begun their campaigns. We are aiming for a 100 per cent strike rate, just as we achieved in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Targeting the Opposition, Union Minister Paswan said that the Grand Alliance (RJD, Congress, Left parties, Vikassheel Insaan Party) is fighting among themselves instead of focusing on the people of Bihar.

"On the other hand, the Grand Alliance is in complete disarray. They have not finalised their seat-sharing arrangement. They don't even know how many seats they are contesting, and many of their candidates are contesting against each other," he remarked.

When asked about Opposition's claims that Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will form the next government in Bihar, Union Minister Paswan dismissed them sharply.

"Who is saying that Tejashwi Yadav is going to form the government in Bihar? Even the Grand Alliance's own allies are not accepting him as their leader. There is so much confusion among them. I don't think the people of Bihar will accept such an alliance," he said.

He also criticised the Opposition INDIA bloc, saying that a coalition plagued by internal divisions and a lack of leadership clarity cannot provide stable governance.

"If Tejashwi Yadav still claims he will form the government in Bihar, it only shows the level of confusion in the Opposition INDIA bloc. Such an alliance cannot give clear leadership or direction to Bihar," he added.

