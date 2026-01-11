Chirag Paswan criticises Tejashwi for leaving Bihar in middle of Assembly session

Patna, Jan 11 Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday sharply criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his absence from Bihar following the debacle in the state Assembly elections, calling it demoralising for party workers and supporters.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Paswan said that Tejashwi's decision to leave the state during an ongoing Assembly session reflected poor political judgement.

"I have no objection to Tejashwi Yadav going on a vacation with his family. However, he holds a constitutional post, and leaving Bihar in the middle of an Assembly session is not wise. It has discouraged RJD workers and supporters," Paswan said.

He added that instead of introspecting on the reasons behind the party's defeat and addressing the public, the RJD leader chose to remain absent.

"Rather than explaining the reasons for the loss in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and presenting his stand before the people, he left Bihar during the Assembly session," Paswan said.

Drawing a comparison with his own political conduct, Paswan said, "After the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, when our party lost, I appeared before the media the very next day, accepted the defeat, and explained the reasons behind it. RJD suffered a massive defeat in 2025, but Tejashwi Yadav has not shown similar accountability."

Paswan further alleged that the RJD has been politically weak since losing power in 2005.

"In 2010, the NDA won convincingly. In 2015, Nitish Kumar gave a lifeline to the RJD to help it consolidate. In 2020, I gave political life to the RJD. Had the NDA contested the 2020 election united, the result would have been similar to that of 2025," he claimed.

Reacting to speculation about attempts to break the Grand Alliance, Paswan said there was no need for such moves as the NDA's position is strong.

"I am always against breaking parties or MLAs. However, many MLAs from the RJD and Congress are expressing interest in joining us. RJD MLAs, in particular, are very angry with Tejashwi Yadav's approach and leadership during the elections," he said.

On the issue of infiltrators, Paswan took a firm stand, stating, "Any individual who is not a native of our country should be expelled. Voting rights cannot be granted to foreign nationals."

