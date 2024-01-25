Chirag Paswan keeping a close watch on Bihar's current political situation

Patna Jan 25 Amid the ongoing political uncertainty in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilash (LJPR) President Chirag Paswan called a meeting of party workers on Thursday evening.

Speculation were rife in Bihar on Thursday that Nitish Kumar would return to the BJP-led NDA soon after snapping ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Chirag Paswan is reportedly keeping an eye on the current political situation in Bihar.

“I would not like to comment on the political situation of Bihar unless things are more clear. But one thing I must say is that whatever happens, it will take place in the interest of the state,” Paswan said.

“I have said in the past that the political situation would change after Kharmas and it is visible now. The next few hours will be extremely important," Paswan said.

