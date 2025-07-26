Chirag Paswan Lashes Out at Nitish Kumar Govt Over Surge in Bihar's Crime Rate

Ahead of Bihar election, parties their is lot of confusion in state. Opposition parties and the govt are making serious allegations against each other. Lok Janshakti party chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has raised questions about increasing crime in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kuar. He has also expressed his sadness that he is supporting a government that has gone out of control over crime.

There have been continuous reports of murders in Bihar for the last few days. More than 50 murder cases have been reported in the last one month. People are scared due to the shooting in broad daylight and the murder in the hospital. This is why questions are being asked of the government now. Meanwhile, the political parties supporting the government also seem to be angry now. On the issue of increasing crime in Bihar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, "The way crimes are happening, it seems that the administration has completely bowed down to the criminals."

"This incident needs to be condemned. But before that, the question is why are such incidents happening? It is important to talk about this. A series of crimes is going on. If it continues like this, the situation will become even more terrible. Bihar is no longer under the control of the government. People are very fed up. I am sad that I am supporting such a government where crime has gone out of control."

"It cannot be denied that there is an election equation behind the criminal incidents in Bihar. This may be a conspiracy to defame the government, but no matter what happens, it is the responsibility of the administration to control it. In all this, I request the government to take timely action," Chirag Paswan also said. Chirag Paswan has recently challenged the government on multiple issues. Previously, other MPs from his party criticized the government's law and order record, suggesting they emulate Uttar Pradesh's Yogi government.