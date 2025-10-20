Chirag Paswan on Mahagathbandhan: “Either You’re Friends or Fighting, There's Nothing Called as Friendly Fight”

Predicting a victory of the NDA alliance in the Bihar assembly polls, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday criticised the opposition Mahagathbandhan over fielding for some common seats, asserting that "there is nothing called a friendly fight". The Union Minister accused the opposition party and said that the dispute between the INDI alliance would lead to their defeat.

Speaking to the reporters in Patna about the RJD and Congress fighting for common seats, Paswan said, "There is nothing called as friendly fight, either you are friends or fighting with each other. The friendly conflict does not happen in politics; this is wrong terminology." The LJP(RV) leader emphasised the significance of the upcoming elections, predicting a victory for their party (NDA) on November 14th, which they believe will lead to a prosperous five-year period for Bihar. Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase. 24 Women candidates are among the 143 named as contestants. After comparing the candidate lists from the RJD and the Indian National Congress (Congress) for the Bihar assembly elections, there are some common seats where both parties have fielded a candidate despite being in the Mahagathbandhan.

In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress) while in Lalganj (Vaishali) Shivani Shukla is likely to go up against Aditya Raja of Congress. However, there is likely to be a compromise between the allies, with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other.