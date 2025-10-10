Chirag Paswan seeks probe into IPS officer's suicide case, citing caste-based harassment

Patna, Oct 10 Union Food Processing Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan, on Friday, has written a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, urging a fair, transparent, and time-bound investigation into the alleged suicide of senior IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar.

The 1997-batch Haryana-cadre officer was found dead at his government residence in Chandigarh on October 7 in what officials have described as a case of suicide.

His death has sent shockwaves through the administrative fraternity and sparked a debate about institutional pressure and caste-based discrimination within the bureaucracy.

In his letter to Chief Minister Saini, Paswan described the incident as "deeply saddening" and "disturbing", saying it had shaken the entire administrative system and society.

"This is not just the demise of an officer but a terrible sign of the mental and caste-based oppression prevalent in our administrative structure, which still exists like poison in society today," the Union Minister said.

He noted that the contents of the suicide note allegedly left by the IPS officer shook the very soul of the administrative system, and called it a matter linked not only to Haryana's image but to the Constitutional dignity of the entire nation.

Paswan emphasised that the case should not become a political or bureaucratic debate, but a test of justice, equality, and humanity.

"Strict, transparent, and fearless action will send a message across the country that no one is above the law -- neither position, nor prestige, nor influence," he said.

The Union Minister urged the Haryana government to ensure swift and impartial action to protect the dignity and safety of honest officers.

"Justice for an officer in this case will demonstrate that the Haryana government is committed to protecting its administrative officers, regardless of how powerful or influential the accused may be," Paswan added.

He concluded by expressing hope that Chief Minister Saini would give the matter top priority and ensure justice for the officer's family.

