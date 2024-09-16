Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh to Telangana CM Relief Fund

Hyderabad, Sep 16 Tollywood megastar K. Chiranjeevi, on Monday, donated Rs 50 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for relief measures in areas affected by recent floods.

Chiranjeevi met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills and presented the cheque.

The former Union Minister also presented a cheque of another Rs 50 lakh on behalf of his son and popular actor Ram Charan.

On September 4, Chiranjeevi had announced Rs 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for flood relief.

The actor stated that he was pained over the loss of lives and the hardships caused to people due to floods in the Telugu states.

Ram Charan had also announced Rs 50 lakh each for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Chiranjeevi’s younger brother and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had called on Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on September 11 to handover the cheque of Rs 1 crore for Telangana CM Relief Fund.

Actor-politician on September 4 had announced a huge donation of Rs 6 crore for the flood-affected Telugu states.

He announced a donation of Rs 1 crore each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The Jana Sena leader also announced an additional Rs 4 crore for the relief works in 400 villages in Andhra Pradesh.

Actor Sai Dharam Tej, nephew of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, also donated Rs 10 lakh. He met Revanth Reddy on Monday to present the cheque.

Actor Vishwak Sen has donated Rs 10 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Actor Ali also met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and presented a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.

Several Tollywood personalities have donated money for flood relief in both the Telugu states.

Top actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Andhra Pradesh N. Balakrishna donated Rs 50 lakh.

Balakrishna’s daughter Tejaswini met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday and handed over the cheque.

Balakrishna, a MLA from Hindupur, is the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, former minister Galla Aruna Kumari also presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Revanth Reddy on behalf of Amara Raja Group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor