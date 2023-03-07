Chit fund scam: CBI brings back accused from Fiji

New Delhi, March 7 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that they have arrested an absconding accused in a case related to multi-crore Chit Fund scam involving businessman Nirmal Singh Bahngoo.

A senior CBI official said that the accused Harchand Singh Gill was brought back to India from Fiji. His arrest was finally made at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Bhamgoo was running Pearls Agrotech Corporation Limited which was ordered by SEBI to return Rs 49,000 crore of it's investors in 2014.

PACL was the firm which sponsored IPL and Kabbadi leagues.

The case was registered on February 19, 2014 against Gill and others for cheating innocent people through chit funds. The Supreme Court had directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the matter. After conducting enquiry, the CBI registered the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor