Chittoor Accident: Four Dead, 15 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Andhra Pradesh (VIDEO)

Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh (January 17, 2025): Four passengers were killed and 15 others injured in a collision between a bus and a dumper truck in Chittoor district late Thursday. The accident occurred around 11:15 p.m. at Gajulapalli village. Four passengers died on the spot, while 15 others were injured, including four with serious injuries and 11 with minor injuries.

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh: A private bus met with an accident in #Chittoor district early today injuring several passengers. More details are awaited.#AndhraNews



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BzpcK3lw9I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2025

Read Also | Odisha: Four Feared Dead, Several Workers Trapped as Coal Hopper Collapses at Cement Factory in Sundargarh (VIDEO)

The bus, carrying 26 passengers, was traveling from Tirupati to Madurai when the truck collided with its side. The injured were rushed to Christian Medical College in Vellore, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, and other local hospitals for treatment.

Police have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are underway to locate the truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

(With inputs from agencies)