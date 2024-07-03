Chopra assault case: Bengal Police arrest co-accused

Kolkata, July 3 The West Bengal Police, on Wednesday, arrested Budha Mohammad, a co-accused in the case of assault on a woman in a Kangaroo court at Chopra in North Dinajpur district.

Budha is known to be a close associate of Tejemul a.k.a. JCB, the prime accused in the case who is already in police custody.

State police sources said in the video, which went viral on social media, Buddha was spotted accompanying JCB.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has already censored the party legislator Hamidul Rahman for his initial comments where he tried to downplay the incident after the video had gone viral.

Rahman known to be the political mentor of JCB was personally reprimanded over the telephone by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the latter asking him to ensure that no such Kangaroo Court is summoned within his constituency, sources said.

Trinamool Congress leadership has directed all the panchayat heads and local club authorities in Chopra to keep a strict vigil on similar Kangaroo Courts.

Complaints have also surfaced that in Chopra such Kangaroo Courts are quite common in certain cases; those found guilty in such courts are even forced to pay financial penalties.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the state government and the police for their failure to stop such menaces.

“A virtual bloodbath is going on in West Bengal. I wonder whether there is any police minister in the state at all. Is it not the duty of the police to prevent such events? It seems that all the sinners have vacated hell and gone to West Bengal. People are being beaten up or even killed out of sheer adventure. This cannot continue. The state government should take responsibility,” the Governor said.

