Christmas 2023: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for December 25

Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the Christmas celebrations in the city, highlighting the possible areas where heavy traffic is expected and the possible diversions that will be followed, if required.As mentioned earlier, owing to Christmas celebrations, special traffic arrangements will be effective on various routes near churches in Delhi, said the Delhi Traffic Police. Christmas will be celebrated from the 24th of December in the evening until the 25th of December. On December 24th, thousands of devotees will be congregating at various churches for prayers.

According to the police, traffic is expected to remain heavy at the following locations: Gol Dak Khana; Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place); Baba Kharak Singh Marg; Sansad Marg; Church Road; Lodhi Road; Aurobindo Marg; Patel Chowk; and Africa Avenue Road. Therefore, it is advised to the commuters that these roads may be avoided to not get stuck in long traffic jams.

According to the police, traffic will be diverted from the following points if required: From Roundabout RML going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T-point going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Outer Circle Connaught Place going towards Gol Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg