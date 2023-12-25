'Christmas gives hope to the disappointed ones...', says Goa Cong leader underlining 'objection' to NH project

Panaji, Dec 25 Saying that Christmas season gives hope to the one who is disappointed, Congress leader Elvis Gomes has claimed that the people of Bhoma in Priol constituency of Goa have been suffering due to the proposed highway expansion project, adding when they raise voice, they are detained by the police.

"Many people in the state are disappointed over many issues. Happiness index has gone down. People from Bhoma village are trying to save their village from highway expansion. But when they raise voice, they are detained and taken to police station 50 km away," Gomes said.

He said that Christmas is all about giving hope to those who are disappointed.

"This season brings happiness, peace and strengthening brotherhood, wherever there is dearth of it," he said.

Gomes said that he is praying for the people of Bhoma, who are meeting injustice while trying to save their village.

Last week, many villagers of Bhoma, including women, were detained by police, when the farmers obstructed government officials carrying out demarcations of trees in the area.

Hundreds of people from Bhoma are up in arms against the expansion of national highway to save temples and houses. People of Bhoma are against the expansion of National Highway NH 4A, claiming many houses will be demolished, along with temples if the project comes to reality.

Speaking to IANS, a villager Sanjay Naik, who is losing his house for the highway expansion, said that many houses will have to be demolished for the distance of around 500 meters.

"Not only houses, but our temples in the village, which are very close to the existing road will be affected. We can't allow the government to bulldoze our tradition and culture, where thousands of people gather during festivals and come to seek blessings of deities," Naik said.

