Chronicling cabin crew members' journey on International Flight Attendant Day

New Delhi, May 31 In the world of aviation, the role of flight attendants is often less valued.

Beyond serving food and beverages, they are the guardians of passenger safety, comfort, and well-being.

These trained professionals handle emergencies with grace, maintain the security of the aircraft, and ensure smooth operations throughout the journey.

On International Flight Attendant Day (May 31), IANS takes a look at how the cabin crew makes the fliers' lives easy with their tireless efforts.

On January 14 this year, Akasa Air flight QP 1519 from Kochi to Mumbai faced an unexpected medical emergency. However, the crew comprising Dhanya Devasia, Zargaam K, Arnav Agarwal, and Kritika Rana swiftly assessed and managed the situation.

Their professionalism was so impressive that a doctor on board, who assisted in the emergency, praised their efforts on X.

In a post on X, he commended the flight attendants for their exceptional care and composure, highlighting the importance of preparedness and teamwork in critical moments.

Just a week earlier on January 7, a passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Port Blair to Chennai suffered a cardiac arrest. The quick-thinking cabin crew -- Nida Khan, Anuja Sharma, Sumiya Khatoon, Gracy Rongmei, and Pragya Singh -- revived the passenger, who began responding verbally.

Their timely intervention was crucial in stabilising the passenger until the flight landed safely.

IndiGo's cabin crew member Imtinaro Jamir also shared a touching story of resilience and hope on International Flight Attendant Day.

Diagnosed with Stage III nasopharyngeal carcinoma during the Covid-19 pandemic, Jamir faced a daunting battle against cancer. Her journey, marked by pain and anxiety, transformed into a story of triumph with the unwavering support of her family, friends, and the IndiGo team.

"My uniform motivated me to keep pushing forward," Jamir said, recounting her return to flying after 14 months of treatment.

Promoted to Core Lead, she credits IndiGo for the support and seamless insurance process that eased her financial burdens. Miraculously, after just seven chemotherapy sessions, she was declared cancer-free on December 14, 2020.

Jamir's story underscores the power of mental strength and the importance of a supportive community.

