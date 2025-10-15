CII, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya sign MoU to develop curriculum and student training

New Delhi, Oct 15 The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) to give practical learning opportunities and employment assistance to students.

CII Director General CII Chandrajit Banerjee and Gati Shakti Vidyalaya Prof Manoj Choudhaury signed the MoU during the Inaugural session of CII International Rail Conference 2025 and the 16th edition of CII Indian Railways Equipment Exhibition at the Bharat Mandapam here, with both partners seeking to garner active support from the industry.

Union Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, was also present on the occasion.

The CII said that the broad areas of engagement with GSV would be curriculum development, student training, and Internships.

Under the curriculum development, co-develop modules and case studies aligned with industry needs would be in focus, ensuring students are equipped with practical and future-ready skills.

Meanwhile, under student training, guest lectures, workshops, and hands-on training sessions will be made available to enhance student exposure to real-world challenges.

The cooperation will also work toward ensuring internship opportunities to support GSV students in gaining industry experience.

GSV is a Central university established under the act of Parliament, offering post-graduation, undergraduate, certification, sector-specific courses in railways and railway equipment, transportation, logistics, maritime, aviation, mechanical, electronics, advanced manufacturing, sustainability, and others.

Earlier, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that 112 aspirational districts are now mapped through the PM Gati Shakti District Master Plan to drive inclusive growth.

PM Gati Shakti for multi-modal connectivity, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13, 2021, has completed four years -- reducing logistics costs and enabling better service delivery.

"As many as 112 Aspirational Districts are now mapped through the PM Gati Shakti District Master Plan to drive inclusive growth and break away from the piecemeal planning of the past, bringing new horizons for India's Blue Economy and Green Energy," Goyal said.

The PM Gati Shakti initiative is a digital platform for integrated planning of offshore development.

"This unites key data from multiple Ministries to drive projects in offshore wind, resource exploration, and coastal infrastructure, etc," the Union Minister added.

