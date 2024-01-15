Cine1 Studios moves Delhi HC over Animal's OTT release

New Delhi, Jan 15 Cine1 Studios has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of recent film "Animal", starring Ranbir Kapoor, on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms.

The studio, a key producer of the movie, alleges that Super Cassettes Industries Private Ltd (T-Series) breached their agreement, denying Cine1 its rightful profit share and intellectual property rights.

Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Cine1, claimed that T-Series failed to share financial details and acted without Cine1's approval in incurring expenses and promoting/releasing the film.

"I have a long relationship with them but they have no respect for the agreement. I had the regard for the relationship and the sanctity of the contract, therefore, I did not rush to court," Sethi argued.

The bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula on Monday adjourned the case to Thursday after discovering an alleged concealed amendment to the contract.

T-Series, represented by senior advocate Amit Sibal, argued that Cine1 had relinquished intellectual property rights through an August 2, 2022 amendment, receiving Rs 2.6 crore in return.

"This amendment has been concealed. They got Rs 2.6 crore. They have not put a pie in the movie and yet got Rs 2.6 crore," Sibal contended.

The court adjourned to allow Cine1 to seek instructions regarding this amendment.

Cine1 stressed on T-Series' non-compliance with credit and publicity agreements, seeking a stay on "Animal" being released on OTT until the terms are met.

