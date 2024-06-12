Cinema Tourism: Kerala allots Rs 1.23 cr for facelift of 'Kireedam' bridge

Thiruvananthapuram, June 12 ( IANS) The Tourism Department in Kerala has sanctioned Rs 1.23 crore under the 'Cinema Tourism' initiative for the facelift of a bridge and its surroundings at Vellayani near here, the locale of some memorable scenes from the cult Malayalam movie 'Kireedam' (1989) that catapulted actor Mohanlal to superstardom.

The bridge, which has been rechristened as ‘Kireedam Bridge’, is located at a scenic spot with lush green paddy fields around it.

Sensing its potential as a tourist destination, Kerala Tourism has included the bridge in its new scheme ‘Cinema Tourism’, which aims to showcase locales across the state that turned into memorable spots for the blockbuster hits shot there.

State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the bridge is the first project under the Cinema Tourism scheme that aims to convert popular locations of famed movies into attractive tourism spots.

