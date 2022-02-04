CISCE ICSE, ISC Semester result date announced, check out how To download marksheets

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Froday announced ICSE or Class 10, and ISC or Class 12 semester-1 board exam result date and time. The results of ICSE, ISC semester 1 will be announced on Monday, February 7, at 10 am. Students will have to go to official websites – results.cisce.org and cisce.org. They can also get results via SMS.

“The CISCE will not issue any hard copies of the Semester 1 Examinations results. However, the Results will be made available to the schools in the form of Online Transcripts and Result Tabulation,” an official statement said.

Steps To Download ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results