CISCE, ISC Result 2022: Results of 10th, 12th first semester announced; Announced; steps to check results

Many will be waiting for the results of the first semester of ISC and ICSE exams. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results of the first semester examinations of 10th (ICSE) and 12th (ISC). You can see this result on the websites cisce.org, results.cisce.org. You can view the results of the first semester exams of ICSE and ISC year 2021-22 on the council's career portal, website or via SMS. To view the results via SMS, you can type a seven digit unique ID number and send it to 09248082883. You will then receive an SMS to the number you registered.

Follow these steps to see the results on the website

Open one of the websites cisce.org, results.cisce.org on your mobile or laptop.

Click on Results 2021.

Enter course code (ICSE / ISC), candidate UID, index number and CAPTCHA

After submitting this information you will see your result.

You can also download it after viewing the results.

The ICSE exam was held between November 29 last year and December 16, 2021. The ISC exam was held from November 22 to December 20. You can check the details mark on the official website of CISCE.