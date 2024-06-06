CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped BJP Leader Kangana Ranaut Says 'Meri Ma Baithi Ye Waqt Wahan Par..' (Watch Video)

BJP leader and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday, June 6, was allegedly slapped by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Constable Kulwinder Kaur was allegedly upset with Kangana over the BJP leader's comments on the Farmers' protest.

Kaur said that you have then told that farmers took Rs 100-100 to sit in a protest over MSP and many other issues in Delhi. Her video in which she was yelling at the Chandigarh Airport after an alleged slapping incident has now gone viral. In a video she said in Hindi, “Tumne kaha tha na ki 100-100 rs le ke baithe hain wahan (farmers protest site) par. Meri ma baithi thi ye waqt wahan par.”

WATCH: The first reaction of the CISF constable who alleged slapped Kangana comes out.



"Tumne kaha tha na ki 100-100 rs le ke baithe hain wahan (farmers protest site) par. Meri ma baithi thi ye waqt wahan par."

According to the report, the incident took place around 3.30 PM when the Bollywood actress was boarding her flight from Chandigarh to Delhi to attend the BJP-led NDA meeting in the National Capital.

Meanwhile, an inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further investigation.

BJP leader Kangana Ranaut took to X, formerly Twitter, to update about the slapping incident. Ranaut said that she's receiving a lot of phone calls regarding her safety. "First of all, I am safe; I am perfectly fine," she added.

Ranaut alleged that the incident occurred at Chandigarh airport during the security check. As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protest. I am safe but I am concerned about the terrorism and extremism that is increasing in Punjab," she in a video on X.

Kangana Ranaut on Slapping Incident

Shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab….

Kangana secured a resounding victory over Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, with a margin of 74,755 votes. She garnered a total of 5,37,022 votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election 2024.