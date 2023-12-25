CISF denies claims that wanted rape accused escaped from its custody at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Dec 25 A man, who is the prime accused in a rape case registered in Ludhiana, escaped from the custody of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here, an official said on Monday.

The CISF, however, has denied the claims, saying that the accused was not handed over to the agency.

The man identified as Amandeep Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, had arrived at the airport from Bahrain on December 20.

Upon his arrival, Singh was intercepted by immigration officials who found a lookout circular issued against him.

Subsequently, he was handed over to the CISF personnel stationed at the airport. The accused had been evading the law since April 2020.

However, Singh exploited a moment of vulnerability and fled from the custody of CISF officers.

“On December 20, one pax (passenger) holding emergency certificate issued in the name of Amandeep Singh arrived at IGI Airport from Bahrain by flight No. Al-940 who was handed over to us by outgoing shift-B,” read the FIR.

“Pax was wanted in a case dated April 7, 2020 under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Khanna city police station in Ludhiana, with remarks 'detained and handover intercepted person to local police and inform originator',” it added.

Singh was under the custody of CISF staff on duty, when at around 10 a.m., when the CISF guard went to the washroom, he exited the immigration area illegally by jumping over counter No. 33 gate.

“Thus pax cheated immigration officials by illegally escaping from the arrival area, and therefore, a case may be registered against him under the relevant sections of the law,” the FIR stated.

A senior police officer said that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused.

The case against Singh has been filed under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC at the IGI airport.

Contrary to the claims, a senior CISF officer, in a conversation with IANS, refuted the assertion and said that the passenger in question was never handed over to the CISF.

The officer emphasised the inaccuracy of the report, asserting, "This is a completely incorrect account. We have no information about that passenger, as he was never turned over to us."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport), Devesh Kumar Mahla, confirmed the filing of an FIR based on the complaint filed by the immigration staff.

Mahla said that whether the accused was under the custody of CISF remains a subject of investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor