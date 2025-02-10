CISF goes green; solar panels to be installed on rooftops at 16 campuses

New Delhi, Feb 10 Joining the government’s ambitious mission of scaling up solar power production and achieving a carbon-neutral economy, the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) are set to install rooftop panels at 16 of its campuses across 11 states.

The CISF on Monday signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) for the installation of 3,281 KW rooftop solar power plants across 16 CISF campuses by October 31, 2025.

This marks a significant step towards promotion of renewable energy and achieving sustainability via renewable energy. The initiative also aligns with government’s vision for energy security and a greener future.

Notably, this is in addition to existing projects of capacity 1990 KW installed at 4 CISF campuses namely RTC Arakkonam (TN), Mahipalpur Campus (Delhi), RTC Behror (Rajasthan), 8th RB Jaipur (Rajasthan).

Upon completion of the new installations, the total installed solar power capacity across all CISF campuses will reach 5,271 KW.

The 16 CISF campuses where solar power plants will be installed include 3 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 each in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and 1 each in Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha and Telangana.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has entrusted NVVN with the execution of the project under the Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) Model for the installation, operation, and maintenance of rooftop on-grid solar power plants across all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Under this model, the capital expenditure will be borne by the executing firm, NVVN while the department is required to pay only for the electricity generated, at a fixed tariff rate, for the entire agreement period of 25 years.

NVVN is expected to complete the installation and commence operations of the Solar Power Plant by 31st October 2025.

“We remain dedicated to environmental conservation, cost efficiency and self-reliance in energy consumption, making this initiative a pivotal step in India's journey toward a cleaner and more sustainable future,” the CISF said in a statement.

