CISF hosts study programme for Nepal Armed Police Force officers in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 23 The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday organized a comprehensive study and interaction programme for 19 visiting officers of the Nepal Armed Police Force (APF) at its headquarters in the national capital, aimed at strengthening professional cooperation and bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The visiting delegation, comprising officers undergoing the Officers’ Course in Nepal, is on a 10-day study tour to India as part of the fourth semester of their training programme.

The Nepal APF is the sole paramilitary force of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, entrusted with responsibilities including internal security, VIP protection and safeguarding vital installations.

The interaction programme was chaired by Vijay Prakash, IPS, Additional Director General (Headquarters), CISF, and held at the CISF Headquarters conference hall.

In the opening address, Vinay Kajla, Deputy Inspector General (Training), briefed the visiting officers on the mandate, role and operational framework of CISF, which is responsible for providing security to critical infrastructure across the country.

A detailed presentation followed, highlighting CISF’s operational deployment, administrative structure and welfare initiatives for its personnel.

The officers were also apprised of the force’s preparedness to counter emerging security threats, with a special focus on drone-related challenges.

CISF officials showcased initiatives such as the establishment of Drone Training Schools at the National Industrial Security Academy in Hyderabad and the Regional Training Centre in Bhilai.

During an interactive session, the Nepal APF officers sought clarifications on CISF’s posting policies, internal procedures and professional security consultancy services.

Senior CISF officers explained that the force provides consultancy support to private, government and semi-government institutions on a nominal charge to strengthen security mechanisms at vital installations.

In his concluding remarks, Shambhu Subedi, Deputy Inspector General, Nepal Armed Police Force, expressed gratitude to the Government of India and CISF for their warm hospitality and valuable professional insights.

He noted that the interaction would significantly enhance the professionalism and operational understanding of APF officers, and also briefed participants on training programmes conducted in Nepal.

A memento was presented to the visiting officers. Following the interaction, the delegation undertook a field visit to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

The programme is being conducted under the guidance of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) to further deepen institutional cooperation between the two forces.

