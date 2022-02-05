CISF rescues man after he falls on metro tracks at Shahdra

A shocking video of a man falling on the metro tracks is going viral around the country. On Friday evening, at Shahdra Metro Station, a commuter, busy with his phone, walked straight off the platform and fell onto the tracks.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said that on February 4, the Quick Reaction Team (QRT) of CISF carrying out an anti-sabotage check (ASC) at platform No.2 of Shahdara metro station, noticed that a male passenger who was busy on his mobile phone while walking at the platform slipped and fell down on the metro tracks from platform No 1.

Constable Rothash Chandra of the CISF QRT team acted swiftly and stepped down on the metro track and pulled the said passenger out of the track before the arrival of the metro train.

He was identified as Shailender Mehta, a resident of Shahdara. Thereafter, the said passenger was counselled and asked to leave the metro station.

Due to alertness and prompt action by the CISF personnel, a precious life was saved.

( With inputs from ANI )

