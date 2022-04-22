CISF Sub Inspector killed in Jammu terrorist attack

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed and two others injured after a bus carrying security personnel was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday early morning.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the assailants.

A senior CISF officer informedon anonymity that a bus carrying 15 CISF personnel going for morning shift duties was attacked by the terrorists at about 4.25 am hours near Chaddha Camp in Jammu.

"CISF averted the terrorist attack by retaliating effectively to the attack and forced the terrorists to run away, averting a major loss. In the line of action, one ASI of CISF has lost his life and two others are injured," he said.

He added that terrorists resorted to firing and an attack through grenades.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital where the condition of some personnel is said to be critical.

The attack happened ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Samba district on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

