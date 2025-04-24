CISF takes over Mizoram’s Lengpui airport security

Aizawl, April 24 In a significant move towards enhancing aviation security in India’s northeastern region, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially taken over the security of Lengpui Airport, Mizoram’s lone domestic airport, on Thursday, officials said.

Director General of Mizoram Police Anil Shukla officially inducted the CISF, handing over the CISF Flag to the Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO), Lengpui Airport.

According to officials, a contingent of 121 CISF personnel, led by a Deputy Commandant, would initially take charge. The deployment would later scale up to an authorised strength of 214 personnel, replacing the current joint security arrangement maintained by the Mizoram Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which had been securing the airport since 1999.

With the induction of the CISF, Lengpui Airport becomes the 69th airport in India to come under the protection of the national civil aviation security force, an official said.

He said bordered by Myanmar and Bangladesh, Mizoram’s Lengpui airport is vital for India’s Act East Policy, which aims to enhance connectivity and economic ties with Southeast Asia.

The official said that Lengpui Airport, which is owned and managed by the state government, was built in 1998 and is located approximately 30 km north of Aizawl.

“This deployment also marks a significant milestone as the first-ever CISF unit to be established in the northeastern state of Mizoram. The Force brings with it 25 years of expertise in aviation security, significantly enhancing the safety framework of this strategically important airport,” he said.

The official added that the decision to station CISF personnel at Lengpui Airport aligns with the government of India's broader initiative to strengthen security across civil aviation facilities nationwide.

“In addition to their core security responsibilities, CISF personnel would work closely with local authorities and other stakeholders to develop and implement advanced security protocols that are effective, convenient and people-friendly,” he said.

The official said that these enhanced measures aim to provide passengers with a secure and seamless travel experience, while proactively addressing emerging threats such as terrorism, smuggling and other unlawful activities, the statement stated.

With this deployment, CISF now maintains its security footprint across all Indian states and Union Territories, except Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

In Thursday’s event, CISF Inspector General Vijay Prakash, Deputy Inspector General, CISF, Deepak Verma, Additional Director General of Mizoram Police Meenu Chowdhary, Superintendent of Police, Security, C. Lalzahngoa, officers from Airport Wing (GAD), CRPF, Airport Authority of India, Indigo, Alliance Air, and other stakeholders were present. It marked the beginning of CISF security operations at the airport.

