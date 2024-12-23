CISF unveils new HR policy to make force future ready

New Delhi, Dec 23 The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has introduced a new human resource policy to nurture personnel as domain experts in cyber security and data science, aviation security, anti-drone solutions, weapons and tactics and fire management.

The new HR policy supersedes the policy of 2017 and encourages force members to bring new knowledge, technology and skills.

It will impact over 98 per cent of the Force members (out of a sanctioned strength of 1,94,053) over their entire service cycle of nearly 38 years, said a statement.

As per the new HR policy, the pool of domain experts proposed to be created in the CISF will train with the best institutions and be tasked with developing and implementing a world-class security solution.

“International Security standards in different Sectors like aviation and port security will be identified for ensuring world-class Security solutions. A beginning has already been made by setting up the Internal Quality Control Unit in the Aviation Sector that will ensure new aviation technology solutions and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) security standards are incorporated in Airport Sector Security duties,” as per a statement.

Focusing on specialised skills, training Instructors, SSG Personnel, K9 Experts, Bandsmen, and Sports Personnel will be imparted enhanced quality training through a rigorous process of selection and Annual Performance Review, it said.

For the first time in CISF's history, the force is introducing choice-based postings. Each personnel will have the opportunity to list 10 preferred posting locations, giving them a voice in decisions that profoundly affect their lives and families.

For personnel retiring within two years, the CISF will give them a posting out of three choices of location. “They will be given first priority in allotment of vacancies during the issue of posting orders. This will help them plan for marriage of children and post-retirement settlement issues,” the statement said.

Continuing its focus on giving special preference to women and couples, the CISF HR policy has taken special care of work-life balance needs of women personnel, especially those managing their family single-handedly.

“After six years of non-choice posting, their remaining service will be choice posting. Working couples can now work in the same location more easily through more thoughtful posting decisions. The aim is to create a more resilient and satisfied force,” the CISF said.

The Central Industrial Security Force is a Central armed police force in India under the Ministry of Home Affairs. CISF's primary mission is to provide security to large institutions, be it state or privately-owned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor