CISF’s Quality Control Unit to ensure world class aviation security

New Delhi, Dec 7 Looking to introduce global standards in airport security, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is establishing an Internal Quality Control Unit (IQCU) for the Aviation Security Group (ASG) deployed at 68 airports across India.

As a step towards enhancing aviation security, the IQCU will play a crucial role in establishing world-class security procedures and introducing new technology.

This initiative is in compliance with the National Civil Aviation Security Quality Control Programme-2024 (NCASQCP) issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft (Security) Rules-2023, said an official statement.

The IQCU shall be part of the Aviation Security Control Center (ASCC) which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 22, 2023.

The ASCC, with its advanced components like the Incident Management Centre, Aviation Research and Data Centre and Centralised Communication Control Centre, will work in tandem with the IQCU to meet the current security challenges and enhance the overall security posture of Indian airports.

This system will also cover the airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (UDAAN).

The IQCU will be led by a senior CISF officer and a team of certified Aviation Security (AVSEC) instructors, national auditors and experienced personnel who will be instrumental in the standardisation of procedures and ensuring uniformity in security procedures across all airports through standardised training and evaluation methods.

The IQCU will also play a key role in technological advancement by recommending the adoption of new technologies based on field trials and international best practices.

Conducting internal inspections and audits based on ICAO/BCAS guidelines to evaluate security operations and implement corrective measures would also be one of its roles, said the statement.

The IQCU will also be monitoring, reviewing and updating security protocols to meet established standards, ensuring compliance, technology effectiveness and operational efficiency.

It will also be collecting and analysing feedback from ASGs as per International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), BCAS and NCASQCP standards to identify gaps and improve performance.

