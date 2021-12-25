Citizens above 60 with co-morbidities can avail 'precaution dose' against COVID-19 on advice of doctor: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for "precaution dose" of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said that the government has followed scientific advice on vaccination against COVID-19.

"Citizens above 60 years facing comorbidities, they will have the option of taking precaution dose on advice of doctor," the Prime Minister said.

He said corona warriors, healthcare and frontline workers have made a huge contribution in keeping the country safe in the fight against COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

