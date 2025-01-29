Citizens thank Haryana CM for halting dumpyard construction on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram, Jan 29 Residents of the Dwarka Expressway area, along with various Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) and a united NGO forum have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini for stopping the construction of dumpyard and halting disposal unit in the residential area of Daulatabad.

The decision was also appreciated by prominent figures such as Bani Yadav, India’s fastest female driver and motorsport promoter, and Sunita Godara, a gold medalist at the Asian Marathon Championship.

Representatives of different RWAs said this decision reflects the government's commitment towards protecting the health and environment of the local community.

The decision came after a strong agitation from the local community, supported by various Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), villages and social organisations last year.

Residents, villagers and farmers had raised significant concerns regarding the adverse health impacts the dumpyard could have on children and the elderly, leading to widespread protests.

The community’s collective voice was heard by the Chief Minister, who promptly took cognizance of the issue. The Haryana Chief Minister had instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram to put the project on hold and seek an alternative site for the dumpyard.

Officials said they are looking for fresh sites such as Sohna, Nuh, Tauru and Farrukhnagar.

"We have also discussed the plan to have multiple sites so that bulk waste can be dumped at different sites. We are planning to take land owned by panchayat and rent will be paid to them so that they have a rental income,” said an administration officer.

“The decision to stop the dumpyard will positively impact the lives of residents of the Dwarka Expressway area. We had serious concerns about the health of children and the elderly, but with the intervention of the honourable Chief Minister, these concerns now seem to be addressed, leading to a positive atmosphere in the area," Sunita Godara, Asian Marathon Championship gold medallist said.

Bani Yadav, India’s fastest female driver, said that the government's awareness and promptness towards the environment is evident from the order to shift the garbage dumpyard.

“We all thank the Chief Minister. This decision has brought relief to the local residents, providing them with cleaner air and happiness,” Bani Yadav said.

The Rise Always Welfare Association (RAWS) and other organisations have called the decision a ‘historic step’. They emphasised that this decision will not only protect the regional environment and the health of the residents but also strengthen trust and communication between the government and citizens.

The residents express gratitude towards the government for this swift and sensitive decision, appreciating his visionary leadership.

All organisations hope that similar public welfare decisions will be continued in future as well, symbolising the Haryana government's proactivity and commitment towards public welfare.

"The Chief Minister’s action shows how conscious and committed our government is towards public welfare. This decision will ensure the health of our children and elderly, safeguarding the regional environment, and promote overall well-being of the community," Wing Commander (Retd) R.D. Deshpande, Secretary, RAWs said.

