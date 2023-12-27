Citizenship (Amendment) Act law of land, no one can stop its implementation: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed that the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act cannot be hindered, emphasizing its status as the law of the land. He accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of providing misleading information to the public regarding the issue. Addressing a closed-door meeting of the state BJP's social media and IT wing members at the National Library here, Shah said it is the commitment of the party to implement the CAA.

We have to work to form a BJP government in West Bengal after the next assembly polls. A BJP government will mean the end of infiltration, cow smuggling and providing citizenship to religiously persecuted people through CAA, he said at the party programme, the video clip of which was shared by the BJP's media wing.

Shah launched a scathing attack on Banerjee for misleading people on the issue of CAA. At times, she tries to mislead the people, the refugees, whether CAA will be at all implemented in the country or not. I want to say this clearly that CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop its implementation. This is the commitment of our party, he said.

Mamata Banerjee's TMC has consistently opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), a legislation passed by Parliament in 2019. The contentious implementation of the CAA had been a significant electoral point for the BJP in both the previous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. Leaders of the saffron party view it as a substantial factor contributing to the BJP's growing influence in Bengal.