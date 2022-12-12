Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia makes surprise visit to Delhi IGIA amid passenger congestion complaints

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a surprise visit to the Terminal 3 of Delhi International Airport amid complaints of crowd congestion by passengers.

A video released by Scindia's office said, "It was a surprise visit of the minister to the airport and he inspected all the suspected congested areas and interacted with the airport staff to ensure maximum to avoid overcrowding."

Post-inspection the minister had a meeting with all the stakeholders at the DIAL office where key directions were issued (with timelines on each), and we should see changes take effect from tomorrow to the next 6-7 days, said a statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia made his surprise visit to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) after harried passengers flooded social media with complaints of overcrowding, causing the complainants to miss their flights.

Rocky Singh, the host of a popular food and travel show on TV and the Internet, was one of the complainants. He wrote "Welcome to Hell" alongside a picture of a really long line at security.

"5:30 am Delhi T3 and welcome to HELL ... 35 minutes to get into the airport - 25 minutes at a comparatively empty Vistara and now ... the mother of all security lines ... SECURITY," rocky and Mayur said in a tweet.

Union Minister's visit is a response to the heavy backlash against the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport triggered by the congestion.

Apart from it, a four-point action plan was drawn up by the government to ease the movement of passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport and reduce congestion.

Officials said that the action plan has been drawn up following discussions between Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and it is being worked upon as an immediate remedial measure.

Under the action plan, the current 14 X-ray screening systems will be enhanced by two additional X-ray screening systems. This will take the total X-ray systems to 16. More manpower has been deployed in the ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System).

"Two entry points Gate 1A and Gate 8B will be converted for passenger usage.Debunching of flights is also envisaged in consultation with airlines to progressively reduce the peak hour departures to 14 at T3 terminal," officials added.

