Civil Aviation Minister Scindia launches Dibrugarh-Pasighat flight to boost NE connectivity

In a major milestone in India's aviation sector, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the first indigenously-made Dornier 228 flight from Assam's Dibrugarh to Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat.

The first made in India aircraft with these details has been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Scindia said, "Dibrugarh has been connected with Pasighat and Lilabari today. This Dornier 228 aircraft has been developed indigenously, which is the prime example of the Prime Minister's vision for the country. The alliance will be operating two aircraft as of now."

He added, "In the next couple of weeks, we will connect Tezu and Ziro with this route. In the second phase, we will connect Mechuka, Tuting and Bijoynagar. Our aim is to make even common citizens of the country able to fly."

Scindia added that this is our Prime Minister's vision and commitment. And we are working in line with this commitment to connect all parts of the country.

The remarkable feat comes in line with the integrated efforts of the government and the Airports Authority of India to significantly enhance India's regional connectivity with a special emphasis being given to the country's northeast region lately.

Scindia also flagged off the Dornier Aircraft route from Pasighat to Lilabari in Assam. The aircraft will link state's Advanced Landing Grounds and other airports.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu and Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju were also present at the event.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "There will be connectivity throughout the region of Arunachal Pradesh, the furthermost corner of India to the heart of India, to south India, to North India and that is the Prime Minister's vision. Through UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik), through northeast connectivity and all of this, the result of the Prime Minister's commitment to the people of the northeast is bearing fruit and the vision is coming true."

Scindia also underlined the government's vision of rapidly scaling the country's domestic connectivity through Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) in coming times.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has been vigorously pursuing its objectives of launching new air routes, developing new airports and innovating the underserved and unserved airports across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor