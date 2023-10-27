Civil Defence Volunteers to be let go after Delhi LG gives nod for termination

New Delhi, Oct 27 Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has given the green light to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request to terminate the roles of all current Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs).

He has also instructed that those affected by this change should be evaluated for potential appointment as Home Guards, with approximately 10,000 positions available.

The LG on Friday also flagged the issue of the CDVs not getting their salary for the past six to seven months and expressed dissatisfaction over the fact that the file to this effect was sent to him even as the subject was a transfer matter and the Minister/Chief Minister were fully competent to take a decision on it on their own.

“At the same time, livelihood concerns, in my considered opinion, should be on the top of any Government’s agenda. It cannot be disputed that CDVs, who come from humble backgrounds, find an opportunity to earn during their engagement in the volunteer corps and such avenues of remunerative engagement should be explored in a rational, legal and non-partisan manner, as per law, lest such engagement becomes an exercise of political partisanship, favouritism and unlawful discretion at the cost of other segments of society, especially those belonging to the ST/SC/OBC and EWS categories,” Saxena noted in the file.

“Accordingly, I suggest engagement of CDVs after following due procedure as per extant provisions and rules which shall strengthen the capacity of the State on disaster management and at the same time, ascertain options of gainful employment for eligible candidates,” he further stated.

“It would be expedient to note here that I have already directed the Director General of Home Guards to engage/employ a large number of Home Guards following due process, in the first phase and the exercise is expected to be completed by December this year.

“The opportunity thereof may be utilised to offer employment to the experienced CDVs as per extant provisions, so as to minimise and mitigate the hardship caused to them due to loss of employment,” the LG said.

“It is beyond my understanding as to why this file has been sent to me for the approval of pending payments, due to the CDVs, when the same has already been approved by the Minister in-charge of Departments of Finance and Revenue, in exercise of her competency and powers in the matter of this transferred subject,” the LG added.

