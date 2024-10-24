Civilian porter killed, four soldiers injured in terrorist attack in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 24 A civilian porter was killed and four soldiers were injured when terrorists fired at an army vehicle in J&K’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

Official sources said that terrorists fired at a vehicle of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at Nagin Chowk of Botapathri area near Gulmarg ski resort in the evening.

"One civilian porter working for the army was killed and four soldiers were injured in this attack. The area has been cordoned off and reinforcements have been rushed to the area," an official said.

Earlier on Thursday, terrorists fired at and injured a labourer from UP in Tral area of Pulwama district. The labourer sustained a minor injury.

Thursday's attack on an army vehicle comes in from a usually militancy-free area of the Valley. Gulmarg and its upper reaches like Botapathri are thronged by tourists and the place has been a choice destination for nature lovers.

Earlier, Baramulla police said: "Some exchange of fire took place between forces and terrorists in Butapathri sector of district Baramulla around Nagin post. Further details will be shared after verifying facts."

On Sunday, terrorists attacked a private infrastructure company’s workers' camp in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district. In that dastardly attack carried out by two foreign terrorists, seven people were killed including six non-local workers and a local doctor. The attack was carried out on innocent, unarmed workers engaged in building a tunnel at Z-Morh on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, which, once completed, would make the Srinagar-Sonamarg road an all-weather road and also make the tourist resort of Sonamarg an all-season tourist destination. The tunnel from Z-Morh to Sonamarg would help the local economy stand and also generate employment for the local youth.

The Gagangir attack was widely condemned by everybody including Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Union Minister for Roads and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former Chief Ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Ghulam Nabi Azad.

