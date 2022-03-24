CJI condoles death of former Chief Justice R C Lahoti

New Delhi, March 24 Chief Justice N.V. Ramana on Thursday paid tributes to former Chief Justice Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, who died at a hospital here on Wednesday evening. Justice Lahoti was 81 years old.

Before the beginning of the proceedings of the day, the Chief Justice while paying the tribute said: "His passing away is a jolt to the entire legal fraternity. Justice Lahoti will always be remembered as a fearless and independent judge."

Justice Ramana said he extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends on behalf of his brother and sister judges in this hour. He added that a full court reference will be held later.

Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave also expressed his condolences on behalf of the Bar. Dave said Justice Lahoti was one of the finest Chief Justices. The Chief Justice courtroom observed a minute's silence as a sign of respect to Justice Lahoti.

Justice Lahoti was born on November 1, 1940 and enrolled as a lawyer in 1962. In April, 1977, he was recruited directly from the Bar and appointed as a district and sessions judge.

He was elevated to the Supreme Court on December 9, 1998 and took over as the Chief Justice of India on June 1, 2004 and retired in November 2005.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid tribute to Justice Lahoti. He tweeted, "Saddened to hear the passing away of Shri RC Lahoti, former Chief Justice of India. He rose from a humble background and reached the highest position of our country's judiciary because of his ability, knowledge and wisdom. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family".

