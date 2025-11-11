CJI Gavai expresses deep sorrow over Delhi car blast, calls it a ‘devastating tragedy’

New Delhi, Nov 11 Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the powerful car explosion that rocked Delhi near the Red Fort on Monday evening, describing it as a “devastating tragedy” and an “unbearable loss for the nation.”

In a statement issued on behalf of the Supreme Court of India and the entire judicial and legal fraternity, the Chief Justice extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with all those affected by the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the car blast that occurred in Delhi on the evening of November 10, 2025. On behalf of the Supreme Court of India and the entire judicial as well as legal fraternity, I convey our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy,” Justice Gavai said.

He added that while no words could truly ease the pain of such an immense loss, the shared compassion and unity of the nation would hopefully bring some solace to those grieving.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are grieving, as well as with those who are injured or otherwise affected. No words can truly ease the pain of such loss, yet we hope that the collective compassion and solidarity of the nation will offer some comfort in this hour of sorrow,” he said.

Reaffirming the judiciary’s commitment to justice and the rule of law, the Chief Justice said, “In this moment of grief, we stand in solidarity with the bereaved. We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure justice, and safeguard the dignity of every citizen. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may courage and solace reach the bereaved families and all those who mourn this irreparable loss.”

At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a powerful explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. The impact of the blast was so severe that it shattered nearby shopfronts and sent panic across the busy area.

Police, forensic teams, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are probing the cause of the explosion, which occurred during peak evening hours.

