CJI Kant reconstitutes SC’s Artificial Intelligence Committee

New Delhi, Dec 10 Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has reconstituted the Supreme Court’s Artificial Intelligence Committee, assigning it the mandate to steer the adoption, development, and deployment of AI tools across the higher judiciary and subordinate courts, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the revised panel will be chaired by apex court judge Justice P.S. Narasimha, with Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court; Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V. of the Kerala High Court; Justice Anoop Chitkara of the Punjab & Haryana High Court; and Justice Suraj Govindaraj of the Karnataka High Court as its members.

Anupam Patra, OSD (Registrar) (Technology), Supreme Court, will serve as the Committee’s Member-Secretary and Convenor, while Ashish J. Shiradhonkar, Member (Systems), eCommittee of the Supreme Court, has been included as a Special Invitee.

The CJI has tasked the Committee with continuing to “guide and oversee initiatives relating to the adoption, development, and deployment of artificial intelligence tools and systems” in the Supreme Court and the subordinate judiciary, the statement said, adding that the broader objective is to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and transparency in the justice delivery system.

The reconstitution comes days after the government informed the Lok Sabha that, although the Supreme Court had constituted an AI Committee to explore the use of emerging technologies in the judicial domain, no formal policy or guidelines have yet been issued as AI tools remain in a controlled pilot phase.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal had told Parliament that the judiciary was proceeding cautiously, flagging concerns relating to algorithmic bias, language and translation limitations, data privacy and security, and the need for manual verification of AI-generated outputs.

At present, in the pilot phase of AI-based solutions, the eCommittee of the Supreme Court reports no systemic bias, unintended content, or other issues, he added.

MoS Meghwal said the e-Committee of the Supreme Court has already developed limited-use AI tools, including the Legal Research Analysis Assistant (LegRAA) and Digital Courts 2.1 with voice-to-text (ASR-SHRUTI) and translation (PANINI) features, to support judges in research, documentation, and case management.

The minister also highlighted the growing challenge of fabricated and morphed digital content being submitted before courts, noting that such offences are prosecuted under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor