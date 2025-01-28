CJI on SC completing 75 years of first sitting: It embodies aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians

New Delhi, Jan 28 Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court embodies the aspirations and diversity of 1.4 billion Indians.

“What sets our Supreme Court apart on the global stage is its unique character as a true people’s court,” said CJI Khanna as he presided over a ceremonial bench, assembled to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first sitting of the apex court.

“What began in 1950 as a successor to the Federal Court, has evolved into perhaps the world’s most vibrant and dynamic apex court, one that truly embodies the aspirations and diversity of 1.4 billion Indians,” he added.

The Chief Justice said that the top court remains accessible to the common public, and in its diversity of judges in these courtrooms, the multitude of voices find representation at the highest level of the judiciary. Further, he said that each decade of top court’s jurisprudence serves as a mirror to our nation’s challenges.

“Like rings in a mature tree that reflect its journey through different seasons, these judgments reflect not just legal evolution, but our country’s very pulse. What emerges is not an unmoving structure carved from sandstone, but rather a living, breathing institution. It has been responsive to the conscience of our democracy, adapting and evolving to embrace the complexities of each era while remaining rooted in the bedrock of constitutional values,” CJI Khanna said.

Referring to landmark verdicts delivered in the last two decades, he said that “no other apex court worldwide navigates such an expansive domain” — from personal liberty to environmental issues, from Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) to privacy to the Right to Information (RTI). In socioeconomic justice, the Supreme Court upheld broadened affirmative action to include economic criteria (EWS-Economically Weaker Section) recognising diverse forms of disadvantage in modern society, added CJI Khanna.

“The public understanding of justice has evolved from a pure legal construct to a living force that touches lives across the nation. 75 years after our constitutional journey began, the Supreme Court stands transformed, yet anchored in its foundational mission. This transformation reflects a deeper recognition – that justice must be both principled and practical,” the CJI said.

