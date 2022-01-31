CJI Ramana expresses grief over demise of ASG Rupinder Singh Suri

Chief Justice of India Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Monday expressed grief over the death of senior advocate and Additional Solicitor General Rupinder Singh Suri.

At the beginning of the proceedings today in the Supreme Court, CJI Ramana called it an "unfortunate incident" and conveyed deep condolences to the family of Rupinder Suri on behalf of him and all judges of the top court.

"I and my brother and sister judges express deepest condolences. We are very sorry," he said.

CJI Ramana also said that a full-court reference will be held in due course.

( With inputs from ANI )

